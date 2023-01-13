Poland Gives Letter to UN General Assembly Chairman on Reparations From Germany - Kubiak

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Polish Ambassador to the United Nations Krzysztof Szczerski met with UN General Assembly (UNGA) Chairman Csaba Korosi and handed him a letter regarding Warsaw's demand for war reparations from Germany, UNGA spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said on Friday.

"UN General Assembly Chairman Csaba Korosi today met with Polish Permanent Representative (to the United Nations) Krzysztof Szczerski," Kubiak said. "The Permanent Representative shared a letter on reparations concerning World War II."

Earlier in January, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a senior Polish official spearheading the demand for reparations, said that Warsaw had asked the United Nations to help the process to come to fruition.

Poland had already made similar appeals a month earlier to the Council of Europe as well as to UNESCO.

Relations between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's repeated claims of having suffered damages during World War II. The Polish authorities have estimated the country's losses caused by Nazi Germany to be $1.36 trillion.

Germany has said the Polish government had relinquished all demands for reparations under the agreement of 1953.