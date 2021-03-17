Poland Goes Into Nationwide Lockdown Due to COVID-19 - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The entire territory of Poland goes into lockdown, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Warmian-Masurian, Pomeranian, Masovian and Lubusz voivodeships of the country, where the incidence of COVID-19 is at the highest level, have already switched to lockdown at various times.

"We no longer have the space to introduce restrictions at the regional level. The only way out is to extend them to the whole of Poland," Niedzielski said.