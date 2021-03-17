UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Goes Into Nationwide Lockdown Due To COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Poland Goes Into Nationwide Lockdown Due to COVID-19 - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The entire territory of Poland goes into lockdown, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Warmian-Masurian, Pomeranian, Masovian and Lubusz voivodeships of the country, where the incidence of COVID-19 is at the highest level, have already switched to lockdown at various times.

"We no longer have the space to introduce restrictions at the regional level. The only way out is to extend them to the whole of Poland," Niedzielski said.

Related Topics

Poland

Recent Stories

Samsung A52: Just a beautiful phone

5 minutes ago

Fujairah Media Office publishes Fujairah Ruler’s ..

22 minutes ago

Samsung A-series: Innovation accessible to everyon ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, ADU to support career ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days announces comprehensive COVI ..

38 minutes ago

Etihad Rail, Saudi Railway Company sign strategic ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.