WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Poland has received almost three times more requests for international protection in 2021 than in the previous year, Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, said on Monday.

"During the Christmas holidays, we have accepted 20 requests from 20 people for international protection. This year, we have accepted 7,202 such requests already. Last year, there were 2,650 such requests. You can see that it is almost three times more, in comparison," Michalska told reporters.

According to the official, there are currently 1,748 migrants at Poland's migration centers.

"Most of them asked for international protection in Poland, it is about 55%," Michalska stated, adding that the border service flies home about 200 people a week.

The migration crisis at the EU border with Belarus has dragged on for several months as thousands of migrants continue to make their way there attempting to enter the European Union. Poland has enhanced its border control measures, mobilized military forces, and begun construction of a border fence. Polish authorities accuse Belarus of manufacturing the crisis, while Minsk repeatedly denies this allegation, stressing that Poland is blowing the situation out of proportion.

Since the beginning of the year, the Polish border guard has recorded approximately 40,000 attempts at illegal border crossing, several dozen times more than last year. The monthly total grew from 3,500 in August to 7,700 in September and 17,400 in October, before decreasing to 8,900 in November.