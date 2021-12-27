UrduPoint.com

Poland Got 3 Times More Int'l Protection Requests In 2021 Than Last Year - Border Guard

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 07:31 PM

Poland Got 3 Times More Int'l Protection Requests in 2021 Than Last Year - Border Guard

Poland has received almost three times more requests for international protection in 2021 than in the previous year, Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Poland has received almost three times more requests for international protection in 2021 than in the previous year, Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, said on Monday.

"During the Christmas holidays, we have accepted 20 requests from 20 people for international protection. This year, we have accepted 7,202 such requests already. Last year, there were 2,650 such requests. You can see that it is almost three times more, in comparison," Michalska told reporters.

According to the official, there are currently 1,748 migrants at Poland's migration centers.

"Most of them asked for international protection in Poland, it is about 55%," Michalska stated, adding that the border service flies home about 200 people a week.

The migration crisis at the EU border with Belarus has dragged on for several months as thousands of migrants continue to make their way there attempting to enter the European Union. Poland has enhanced its border control measures, mobilized military forces, and begun construction of a border fence. Polish authorities accuse Belarus of manufacturing the crisis, while Minsk repeatedly denies this allegation, stressing that Poland is blowing the situation out of proportion.

Since the beginning of the year, the Polish border guard has recorded approximately 40,000 attempts at illegal border crossing, several dozen times more than last year. The monthly total grew from 3,500 in August to 7,700 in September and 17,400 in October, before decreasing to 8,900 in November.

Related Topics

Christmas Holidays European Union Minsk Belarus Poland August September October November Border From

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condolences over flood victims

49 minutes ago
 Beijing Confirms Receiving Visa Applications From ..

Beijing Confirms Receiving Visa Applications From US Officials for 2022 Winter O ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian President Cannot Serve More Than 2 Term ..

Belarusian President Cannot Serve More Than 2 Terms - Draft Constitution

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands Residents Can Get Vaccinated Against C ..

Netherlands Residents Can Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Virtual Reality Gla ..

2 minutes ago
 Italy to Start Using New Novavax Vaccine in First ..

Italy to Start Using New Novavax Vaccine in First Months of 2022 - Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Record Number of OneWeb Satellites Launched From B ..

Record Number of OneWeb Satellites Launched From Baikonur by Soyuz-2.1b Rocket

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.