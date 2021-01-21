UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Grants First Medical Licenses To Ukrainian, Belarusian Doctors Via Simplified Way

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:56 PM

Poland Grants First Medical Licenses to Ukrainian, Belarusian Doctors Via Simplified Way

Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski on Thursday granted medical licenses to the first five specialists from Belarus and Ukraine through a simplified procedure

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski on Thursday granted medical licenses to the first five specialists from Belarus and Ukraine through a simplified procedure.

In December, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed into law a bill to facilitate the recruitment of foreign doctors.

"Today I am glad that I can give work permits to practice the profession to people, who were working in the Polish health care system for many years and, due to various bureaucratic barriers, unfortunately, could not carry out the profession that they mastered in their home countries - I'm talking primarily about Belarus and Ukraine," Niedzielski said.

Niedzielski noted that previously, a doctor from Eastern Europe had to certify a diploma, get a postgraduate experience, and pass craft-level examinations and the Polish language exam to work in Poland.

The minister specified that doctors who received a license in a simplified manner will be able to practice their professions for five years, during which they must pass the necessary exams.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Doctor Belarus Poland December From

Recent Stories

Portugal to close schools for 15 days over virus

3 minutes ago

FBI Offers $75,000 Reward for Information on Perso ..

3 minutes ago

Russia pushes back after Navalny's Putin 'palace' ..

3 minutes ago

Fresh Covid blow for Australian Open as Badosa tes ..

3 minutes ago

Jumbo best team in world, says Van Aert on contrac ..

7 minutes ago

At least 15 dead in Ukraine nursing home fire: eme ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.