Poland Grants First Medical Licenses to Ukrainian, Belarusian Doctors Via Simplified Way

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski on Thursday granted medical licenses to the first five specialists from Belarus and Ukraine through a simplified procedure.

In December, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed into law a bill to facilitate the recruitment of foreign doctors.

"Today I am glad that I can give work permits to practice the profession to people, who were working in the Polish health care system for many years and, due to various bureaucratic barriers, unfortunately, could not carry out the profession that they mastered in their home countries - I'm talking primarily about Belarus and Ukraine," Niedzielski said.

Niedzielski noted that previously, a doctor from Eastern Europe had to certify a diploma, get a postgraduate experience, and pass craft-level examinations and the Polish language exam to work in Poland.

The minister specified that doctors who received a license in a simplified manner will be able to practice their professions for five years, during which they must pass the necessary exams.