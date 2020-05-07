UrduPoint.com
Poland Greenlights Postal Ballot For Postponed Election

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

Poland greenlights postal ballot for postponed election

Poland's parliament on Thursday passed legislation paving the way for a presidential election delayed by the coronavirus pandemic to go ahead via a postal ballot, a move the opposition said jeopardised democracy

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :

It came amid a chaotic week during which voters were left in the dark as to whether they would be able to cast ballots in a presidential election scheduled for Sunday despite an ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

In a last-minute delay, the governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party agreed late on Wednesday to postpone the vote after it became clear it would be impossible to hold safely given the pandemic.

The party managed shore up opposition within its own ranks against the controversial postal ballot with 236 votes in favour, 213 against and 11 abstentions in the 460-seat parliament.

