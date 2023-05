(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Poland has handed over all of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda told reporters on Wednesday.

"We handed over to Ukraine almost all of our MiG-29s, which Ukraine asked us to do," Duda said, adding that Poland is not ready to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.