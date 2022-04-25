UrduPoint.com

Poland Handed Over Tanks To Ukraine - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 11:58 PM

Poland Handed Over Tanks to Ukraine - Prime Minister

Poland handed over tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Poland handed over tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

"Yes," Morawiecki told the the Polsat broadcaster when asked whether Poland had transferred tanks to Ukraine.

He did not provide other details.

"I will not talk about it today. We will talk about it in due time. For security reasons first of all, our Ukrainian neighbors, friends we will not talk about it," the prime minister explained.

