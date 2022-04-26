WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Poland handed over tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

"Yes," Morawiecki told the the Polsat broadcaster when asked whether Poland had transferred tanks to Ukraine.

He did not provide other details.

"I will not talk about it today. We will talk about it in due time. For security reasons ” first of all, our Ukrainian neighbors, friends ” we will not talk about it," the prime minister explained.