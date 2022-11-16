Poland Has No Evidence That Fallen Missile Fired by Russian Military - President

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that he has no evidence that the missile that fell in Poland on November 15 was fired by the Russian military.

"Who was responsible for launching this missile? We have no evidence that the missile was fired by the Russian side," Duda told a briefing.

On Tuesday, a missile reportedly fell in Poland's region bordering Ukraine, killing two people.

The Polish Foreign Ministry alleged that it was a Russian-made missile. US President Joe Biden after an emergency meeting with the leaders of NATO countries, including the German chancellor, at the G20 Summit told reporters that the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russia.

The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.