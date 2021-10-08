Poland Has No Intention to Leave EU After Ruling on Constitution Supremacy - Morawiecki

Poland does not plan to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, as opposition forces and authorities keep accusing each other of seeking the withdrawal

On Thursday, the Constitutional Tribunal ruled on supremacy of the national legislation over EU laws.

"The accession of Poland and Central European countries to the EU was a key event of the recent decades both for us and the EU itself. This was to advantage of all of us. Therefore, I state clearly that Poland's place is and will be in the European family of peoples," Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

The decision of the tribunal confirmed constitutional law supremacy over other sources of law, which actually follows from the Polish constitution, the prime minister explained.

"We have the same rights as other nations. We want these laws to be respected. We are not some uninvited guest in the EU and therefore we do not agree to be regarded as a second-class country. We want a community of respect," Morawiecki continued.