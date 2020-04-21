Poland Has No Plans to Revise Military Procurement Plan Despite Pandemic - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Poland will not revise its military procurement program despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the country's defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, said on Tuesday, adding that Warsaw will not review the schedule of payments for F-35 aircraft purchased from the United States either.

Poland's 2020 defense budget is about 50 billion zlotys ($12 billion), with about 13 billion zlotys of which represent the cost of technical modernization of the Polish Armed Forces.

"The procurement plan meets the needs of the armed forces.

It is important for us that the Polish army becomes larger and be provided with the newest weapons so that Poland is safe," Blaszczak said.

The minister added that Poland does not deem it necessary to revise the payment schedule for the purchase of F-35 fighters from the United States.

"There is no such need. The F-35 is the best-in-class aircraft. Having such an aircraft by the Polish air force will give us superiority over a potential," he stated.

Poland has so far confirmed 9,593 COVID-19 cases and 380 related fatalities.