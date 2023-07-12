(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Poland will officially be given preference in tenders on reconstruction works in Ukraine under relevant agreements signed between the two countries, Polish Minister of Economic Development Waldemar Buda said on Wednesday.

"We have not only political declarations in our relations with Ukraine's representatives, but also written ones.

During (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's visit, we signed an agreement that shows that we will be given preference in these tenders (on Ukraine's reconstruction), we can be calm," Buda told Polish radio ZET.

Poland is the country that has the closest economic ties with Ukraine, with over 3,000 Polish businessmen actively working with the country, the official added.

Buda also stated that Poland employs various financial instruments to both support its businessmen working in Ukraine and make efforts to be able to participate in the country's reconstruction.