Open Menu

Poland Has Official Priority In Tenders On Ukraine's Reconstruction - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Poland Has Official Priority in Tenders on Ukraine's Reconstruction - Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Poland will officially be given preference in tenders on reconstruction works in Ukraine under relevant agreements signed between the two countries, Polish Minister of Economic Development Waldemar Buda said on Wednesday.

"We have not only political declarations in our relations with Ukraine's representatives, but also written ones.

During (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's visit, we signed an agreement that shows that we will be given preference in these tenders (on Ukraine's reconstruction), we can be calm," Buda told Polish radio ZET.

Poland is the country that has the closest economic ties with Ukraine, with over 3,000 Polish businessmen actively working with the country, the official added.

Buda also stated that Poland employs various financial instruments to both support its businessmen working in Ukraine and make efforts to be able to participate in the country's reconstruction.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Poland Agreement

Recent Stories

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

14 minutes ago
 Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in T ..

Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in Tan Tan Moussem

30 minutes ago
 Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochist ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochistan

31 minutes ago
 PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, ref ..

PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, reforms in National Curriculum

41 minutes ago
 Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

1 hour ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

2 hours ago
IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

2 hours ago
 LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

3 hours ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

4 hours ago
 UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World