Poland Has Plan to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine, But Decision Not Made Yet -Marcin Przydacz

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 12:22 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Poland has prepared a plan for the evacuation of its diplomats from Ukraine amid rising tensions, but the decision has not been made yet, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told Polskie Radio on Friday.

At the moment, there is no such decision on the evacuation of Polish diplomats.

At the same time, I will not hide the fact that we already have prepared plans and some time ago, we studied at the foreign ministry all sorts of procedures, we are in contact so as not to run into surprises. At the same time, there is no such solution at this stage," Przydacz said.

Of all European countries, Poland has the largest diplomatic representation in Ukraine, he recalled.

