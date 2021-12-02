UrduPoint.com

Poland Hides Information About 'Unmarked Graves' Of Migrants - Lukashenko

There are plenty of unmarked graves of migrants along the Belarusian-Polish border and Warsaw hides this information, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti

"In the forests, there is already 'a sea' of their unmarked graves. And who buries these people? Not the authorities.

They have declared a state of emergency there, no one is allowed there," Lukashenko said.

According to Lukashenko, reporters and international organizations have access only to the Belarusian side of the border.

"Those who are dying in the Polish forests are people, they are there, sorry, lying around, corpses, and people, those Poles who care, are looking for these people in the forests and they bury them. Therefore, there are, indeed, unmarked graves," Lukashenko added.

