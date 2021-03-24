UrduPoint.com
Poland Hits Daily Coronavirus Case Record

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

Poland on Wednesday reported 29,978 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours -- a record since the start of the pandemic -- as the government promised to toughen the current partial lockdown

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Poland on Wednesday reported 29,978 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours -- a record since the start of the pandemic -- as the government promised to toughen the current partial lockdown.

There were also 575 Covid-related deaths, the health ministry said.

The previous daily infection record was 27,875 on November 7 last year.

The actual number of infections, including those that were not officially recorded, is believed to have been higher earlier in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said the situation was acute in Mazovia, a central region that includes the capital Warsaw, and the industrial region of Silesia in the south.

"Unfortunately, these signals today are prompting us to think very seriously about tightening sanctions. We are considering whether to do it regionally or nationally," Niedzielski told the Wirtualna Polska network.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said new restrictions are to be announced by Thursday.

"The more people follow the rules and get vaccinated, the sooner the third wave will end," he said on Tuesday.

Poland earlier this month re-imposed a series of restrictions to combat the wave of infections, including shutting schools, shopping malls and theatres.

