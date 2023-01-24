Poland hopeful for 'quick' German reply on tanks for Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Tuesday he was counting on a "quick" response from Germany regarding Poland's official request for permission to send its German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine

"I hope the reply from the German side will come quickly this time, because the Germans have been dragging their feet, dithering and behaving in a manner that is difficult to understand," he told reporters.

"We're of course already training Ukrainian soldiers in Poland. Other countries are also doing so on their territories," he added, without specifying whether this related specifically to the German-made Leopard tanks.

Poland announced earlier this month that it was ready to deliver 14 Leopard tanks to Kyiv within the framework of an international coalition of countries but was waiting for a clear statement from Berlin authorising the transfer.

After days of mounting pressure, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday said Berlin would not stand in the way if Warsaw asked to send Leopard tanks.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted Tuesday that "the Germans have already received our request for consent to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine." "I am also calling on the German side to join our coalition of countries supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks," Blaszczak added.

"It's our common cause because this is a matter of the security of all of Europe." Blaszczak said last week that he had met his counterparts from 14 countries to discuss the formation of an international coalition to send tanks to Ukraine.

Morawiecki added Tuesday that Poland will also ask the European Union to cover the costs of sending the tanks to Ukraine.

"This will be a new test of its goodwill. The EU should reimburse the costs," he said.