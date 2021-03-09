(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Poland hopes that its negotiations with China would mobilize the European producers of COVID-19 vaccines, the Polish government's spokesman, Piotr Muller, said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed over phone with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the possibility of procuring COVID-19 vaccines from China. Warsaw presently receives vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

"There is no decision on the import of the Chinese vaccine.

We suppose that there will be enough supplies by European companies and, no matter what, at least these talks will mobilize producers such as Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca", Muller told Polskie Radio.

According to the spokesman, European vaccine producers have limited production capacity at the moment. Stressing that Poland wants to have access to alternative suppliers, Muller said that Duda spoke to Xi to find out if China had the necessary capacity.