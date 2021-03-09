UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Hopes Negotiations With China Could Mobilize European Vaccine Producers - Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Poland Hopes Negotiations With China Could Mobilize European Vaccine Producers - Gov't

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Poland hopes that its negotiations with China would mobilize the European producers of COVID-19 vaccines, the Polish government's spokesman, Piotr Muller, said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed over phone with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the possibility of procuring COVID-19 vaccines from China. Warsaw presently receives vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

"There is no decision on the import of the Chinese vaccine.

We suppose that there will be enough supplies by European companies and, no matter what, at least these talks will mobilize producers such as Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca", Muller told Polskie Radio.

According to the spokesman, European vaccine producers have limited production capacity at the moment. Stressing that Poland wants to have access to alternative suppliers, Muller said that Duda spoke to Xi to find out if China had the necessary capacity.

Related Topics

Import China Warsaw Poland From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

26 minutes ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

30 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

36 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

37 minutes ago

Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 case ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates boosts services to Maldives, Seychelles

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.