Poland Hopes to Get Compensation From Boeing Over Grounded 737 Max Jets - Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Poland seeks compensation from US aircraft maker Boeing for expenses related to grounding its fleet of five 737 Max jets, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said on Friday.

"I hope we can get proper compensation from the manufacturer," Sasin told the Polish Radio 24 station.

In March, Poland suspended the use of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft following two major crashes over the course of five months.

An Ethiopian 737 Max 8 crashed after taking off from Addis Ababa on March 10, killing 157 people. In addition, an Indonesian Lion Air jet of the same model plunged into the Java Sea in October 2018, killing all 189 people on board.