UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Hopes To Get Compensation From Boeing Over Grounded 737 Max Jets - Warsaw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:12 PM

Poland Hopes to Get Compensation From Boeing Over Grounded 737 Max Jets - Warsaw

Poland seeks compensation from US aircraft maker Boeing for expenses related to grounding its fleet of five 737 Max jets, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Poland seeks compensation from US aircraft maker Boeing for expenses related to grounding its fleet of five 737 Max jets, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said on Friday.

"I hope we can get proper compensation from the manufacturer," Sasin told the Polish Radio 24 station.

In March, Poland suspended the use of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft following two major crashes over the course of five months.

An Ethiopian 737 Max 8 crashed after taking off from Addis Ababa on March 10, killing 157 people. In addition, an Indonesian Lion Air jet of the same model plunged into the Java Sea in October 2018, killing all 189 people on board.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Addis Ababa Same Poland March October 2018 All From

Recent Stories

12 killed as plane crashes in Kazakhstan but many ..

2 minutes ago

Russia-Ukraine Gas Negotiations Continue in Vienna ..

2 minutes ago

Season's cotton production estimated at 9.451 mln ..

2 minutes ago

Mirza Ghalib’s 222nd birthday is being celebrate ..

17 minutes ago

RUSADA Head Praises His Agency as Efficient Organi ..

2 minutes ago

RUSADA Says Will Work to Reduce Time for WADA's Po ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.