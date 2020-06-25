UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Hopes To Take 'Next Step' In Building Stronger Relations With US - President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Poland Hopes to Take 'Next Step' in Building Stronger Relations With US - President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda during remarks at the White House on Wednesday said he hopes to take the next step in building stronger relations with the United States.

"I hope this meeting will be the next step in our relations and I hope that we will build together a stronger alliance between Poland and the United States of America," Duda said.

US President Donald Trump said both leaders will discuss economic development, military matters and other mutual interests.

The United States will deploy 2,000 servicemen to Poland instead of initially planned 1,000, Polish media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Warsaw newspaper Gazeta Prawna, in addition to the troops, the command of the V Corps of the US Armed Forces, which is now in Germany, will be also relocated to Poland.

The United States and Poland are finalizing their work on a bilateral strategic defense cooperation agreement, a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

Duda and Trump plan to sign the Defense Cooperation Act, regulating the conditions under which US troops will be stationed in Poland, Gazeta Prawna said.

Related Topics

White House Trump Germany Warsaw Alliance Poland United States Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

55 minutes ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

3 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.