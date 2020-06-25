Poland Hopes to Take 'Next Step' in Building Stronger Relations With US - President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda during remarks at the White House on Wednesday said he hopes to take the next step in building stronger relations with the United States.

"I hope this meeting will be the next step in our relations and I hope that we will build together a stronger alliance between Poland and the United States of America," Duda said.

US President Donald Trump said both leaders will discuss economic development, military matters and other mutual interests.

The United States will deploy 2,000 servicemen to Poland instead of initially planned 1,000, Polish media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Warsaw newspaper Gazeta Prawna, in addition to the troops, the command of the V Corps of the US Armed Forces, which is now in Germany, will be also relocated to Poland.

The United States and Poland are finalizing their work on a bilateral strategic defense cooperation agreement, a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

Duda and Trump plan to sign the Defense Cooperation Act, regulating the conditions under which US troops will be stationed in Poland, Gazeta Prawna said.