Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic broke EU refugee law: court

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic broke EU law by refusing refugees as the bloc faced a migration emergency five years ago, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday.

By ignoring an EU effort to share refugees arriving in Greece and Italy across the bloc, they "failed to fulfil their obligations under European Union law," the court held, opening the way for possible fines.