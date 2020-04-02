Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic Violate EU Obligations on Refugees - EU Court of Justice

The EU Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic had failed to fulfill their obligations by refusing to accept refugees coming to the bloc within the quotas mandatory for each EU member state

"By refusing to comply with the temporary mechanism for the relocation of applicants for international protection, #Poland, #Hungary and the #CzechRepublic have failed to fulfill their obligations under #EU law," the press service of the court said, citing the court ruling.

The European Commission previously filed a lawsuit with the court against the three EU states over their unwillingness to accept refugees in accordance with the approved rules.

The court said that the three Eastern European nations failed to comply with the deal to distribute 160,000 refugees who had arrived in Greece and Italy.

According the European Commission's plan, refugees who were at that time in Italy and Greece should have been resettled for a period of two years.

The European Court of Justice recalled that these states must comply with the court decision as soon as possible, otherwise sanctions may be applied against them.

In accordance with the quotas on migrant redistribution, each member state is expected to take in a certain number of people. Hungary as well as other countries of the Visegrad Four -- the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia -- have been reluctant to accept migrants.