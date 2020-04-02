UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic Violate EU Obligations On Refugees - EU Court Of Justice

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:28 PM

Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic Violate EU Obligations on Refugees - EU Court of Justice

The EU Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic had failed to fulfill their obligations by refusing to accept refugees coming to the bloc within the quotas mandatory for each EU member state

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The EU Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic had failed to fulfill their obligations by refusing to accept refugees coming to the bloc within the quotas mandatory for each EU member state.

"By refusing to comply with the temporary mechanism for the relocation of applicants for international protection, #Poland, #Hungary and the #CzechRepublic have failed to fulfill their obligations under #EU law," the press service of the court said, citing the court ruling.

The European Commission previously filed a lawsuit with the court against the three EU states over their unwillingness to accept refugees in accordance with the approved rules.

The court said that the three Eastern European nations failed to comply with the deal to distribute 160,000 refugees who had arrived in Greece and Italy.

According the European Commission's plan, refugees who were at that time in Italy and Greece should have been resettled for a period of two years.

The European Court of Justice recalled that these states must comply with the court decision as soon as possible, otherwise sanctions may be applied against them.

In accordance with the quotas on migrant redistribution, each member state is expected to take in a certain number of people. Hungary as well as other countries of the Visegrad Four -- the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia -- have been reluctant to accept migrants.

Related Topics

Italy Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary Greece May Refugee Court

Recent Stories

EU Grateful to Russia for Italy Aid, Still Questio ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Altmaier Expects Country's Economy to Re ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia frees 18,000 inmates from bursting jails ..

2 minutes ago

PPP to establish corona fund to help deserving peo ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus crisis to end 'unhealthy' spending in ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses resolution of e ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.