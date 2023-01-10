UrduPoint.com

Poland Imported Record 14Mln Tonnes Of Coal Last Year - Deputy Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Poland imported a record 14 million tonnes of coal in 2022, Polish Deputy Minister of State Assets Karol Rabenda said on Tuesday.

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Poland imported a record 14 million tonnes of coal in 2022, Polish Deputy Minister of State Assets Karol Rabenda said on Tuesday.

In the spring of last year, Poland completely banned the imports of coal from Russia.

"From the beginning to the end of the year, we delivered 14 million tonnes of coal to Poland. This is probably a record number when it comes to the capabilities of Polish ports," Rabenda told reporters.

The official said many doubted Poland could go without Russian coal, given its economy's heavy dependence on energy sourced from coal-burning, but the country managed to become "100% independent on Russian coal" by importing from other places.

