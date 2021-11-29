Poland Imposes 14-Day Quarantine For All Non-EU Arrivals - Health Minister
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:32 PM
Poland will impose 14-day quarantine for all people who arrive from non-EU countries and ban flights from seven African countries over the Omicron coronavirus variant, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Poland will impose 14-day quarantine for all people who arrive from non-EU countries and ban flights from seven African countries over the Omicron coronavirus variant, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday.
"In connection with the emergence of a new mutation, we have prepared an urgent package of restrictions. We are introducing a ban on flights from seven African countries," Niedzielski told a press conference.
People arriving to Poland from outside the Schengen zone will have to undergo 14-day quarantine "and they will be able to leave if they receive a negative test after eight days."
Poland had a 10-day mandatory quarantine rule prior to this day.