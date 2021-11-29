Poland Imposes 14-Day Quarantine for All Non-EU Arrivals - Health Minister

Poland will impose 14-day quarantine for all people who arrive from non-EU countries and ban flights from seven African countries over the Omicron coronavirus variant, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday

"In connection with the emergence of a new mutation, we have prepared an urgent package of restrictions. We are introducing a ban on flights from seven African countries," Niedzielski told a press conference.

People arriving to Poland from outside the Schengen zone will have to undergo 14-day quarantine "and they will be able to leave if they receive a negative test after eight days."

Poland had a 10-day mandatory quarantine rule prior to this day.