Poland in first recession since communist era: official data

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Poland is experiencing its first recession since the end of the communist era more than three decades ago, data published by Poland's statistics office on Friday showed.

The economy shrank by 8.9 percent in the second quarter because of the effects of the coronavirus lockdown, after a contraction of 0.4 percent in the first quarter.