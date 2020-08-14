UrduPoint.com
Poland In First Recession Since Communist Era: Official Data

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

Poland in first recession since communist era: official data

Poland is experiencing its first recession since the end of the communist era more than three decades ago, data published by Poland's statistics office on Friday showed

The economy shrank by 8.9 percent in the second quarter because of the effects of the coronavirus lockdown, after a contraction of 0.4 percent in the first quarter.

The economy shrank by 8.9 percent in the second quarter because of the effects of the coronavirus lockdown, after a contraction of 0.4 percent in the first quarter.

