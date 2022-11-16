(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The missile incident in Poland could be as a result of the Ukrainian air defense system's operation, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonde said on Wednesday.

"Based on current information, the strikes in #Poland seem to be a result of Ukrainian air defense. Pieces of Russian missiles and a Ukrainian interception missile are said to have landed in Poland. To be confirmed by ongoing investigations," Dedonde tweeted.