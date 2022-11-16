Poland Increases Combat Readiness of Some Military Units After Missile Landing Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Poland has increased the combat readiness of some military units, government spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters.

"In connection with the situation, procedures have been introduced that are envisioned... including the decision to increase the combat readiness of some military combat units on the territory of Poland and increase the combat readiness of some units of other security structures," Muller said.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed.

Officially, the authorities did not confirm the information about the fall of missiles, nor did they name whose missiles these could have been.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border, while the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons; all statements by Polish media about the alleged landing of "Russian" missiles are a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.