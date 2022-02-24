Poland Increases Readiness of Troops Amid Russian Operation in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Poland is increasing the readiness of its armed forces amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday.

"The Polish troops have been on high alert for several weeks due to the tense situation in Ukraine.

The Polish armed forces are monitoring the situation. I have introduced another level of readiness in dedicated units. This is standard course of action to keep the armed forces ready," the minister said in a statement posted by his ministry on Twitter.