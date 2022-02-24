UrduPoint.com

Poland Increases Readiness Of Troops Amid Russian Operation In Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Poland Increases Readiness of Troops Amid Russian Operation in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Poland is increasing the readiness of its armed forces amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday.

"The Polish troops have been on high alert for several weeks due to the tense situation in Ukraine.

The Polish armed forces are monitoring the situation. I have introduced another level of readiness in dedicated units. This is standard course of action to keep the armed forces ready," the minister said in a statement posted by his ministry on Twitter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Alert Poland

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

25 minutes ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

39 minutes ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

1 hour ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

1 hour ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

1 hour ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>