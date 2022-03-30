UrduPoint.com

Poland Intends To Completely Abandon Russian Coal In April Or May - Prime Minister

March 30, 2022

Poland Intends to Completely Abandon Russian Coal in April or May - Prime Minister

Poland intends to completely abandon Russian coal in April or May, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Poland intends to completely abandon Russian coal in April or May, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"In April, May at the latest, there will be a complete abandoning of Russian coal," Morawiecki told reporters.

Poland will also make efforts to completely phase out Russian oil by the end of the year, the official added.

