Poland Introduces Ban On Carrying Weapons In Warsaw During Biden's Visit - Police

Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak said on Monday that the Polish authorities decided to introduce a ban on carrying weapons in Warsaw during the visit of US President Joe Biden from February 21-22

"By the decision of the minister of internal affairs and administration, it is forbidden to carry weapons, including those who legally own weapons, from February 20-22," Marczak told reporters, adding that such a decision was made for security reasons.

Marczak added that the chief of the Polish police also decided to send additional police forces from other regions of the country to Warsaw during Biden's visit.

Earlier in the day, Biden said that he would meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and the heads of states of NATO's eastern flank during his visit to Warsaw.

