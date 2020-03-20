Poland Introduces Epidemic Emergency Regime Over Coronavirus Crisis

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) An epidemic emergency regime is being introduced in Poland amid the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Friday.

"We are introducing an epidemic emergency regime," Morawiecki said at a briefing in Warsaw.

According to the latest data, 411 people in Poland have contracted the deadly infection so far, six of them have died.