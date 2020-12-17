Poland Introduces National Quarantine From December 28 to January 17 - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Poland imposes a curfew on New Year's holidays from 9 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1, as well as nationwide quarantine from December 28 to January 17 due to coronavirus epidemic, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday.

"We are introducing nationwide quarantine from December 28 to January 17," the minister said at a press conference in Warsaw.

He explained that hotels, ski slopes, and shops other than grocery stores would not work.

It will be possible to leave the house for urgent needs, for example, visiting a pharmacy or official duties, the minister added.