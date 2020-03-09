Poland Introduces Sanitary Examinations at German, Czech Borders - Prime Minister

Poland is setting up sanitary examination at the borders with Germany and the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Poland is setting up sanitary examination at the borders with Germany and the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

"We are among the first in Europe to make such a decision, meaning that we are introducing sanitary examinations at the border with Germany and the Czech Republic, at the main crossing points" Morawiecki told journalists.

He added that the examinations will be carried out at four border crossings on the German border and one at the Czech one.

"I want to stress that in the coming hours we will be expanding this examinations to all border crossings," the prime minister said.