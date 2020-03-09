UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Introduces Sanitary Examinations At German, Czech Borders - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:18 PM

Poland Introduces Sanitary Examinations at German, Czech Borders - Prime Minister

Poland is setting up sanitary examination at the borders with Germany and the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Poland is setting up sanitary examination at the borders with Germany and the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

"We are among the first in Europe to make such a decision, meaning that we are introducing sanitary examinations at the border with Germany and the Czech Republic, at the main crossing points" Morawiecki told journalists.

He added that the examinations will be carried out at four border crossings on the German border and one at the Czech one.

"I want to stress that in the coming hours we will be expanding this examinations to all border crossings," the prime minister said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe German Germany Poland Czech Republic Border All

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

34 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates DEWA’s R&amp;D C ..

49 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauds gov ..

26 seconds ago

Sudan's post-uprising Prime Minister unharmed in a ..

27 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy to plant 300,000 saplings on Margall ..

29 seconds ago

Mainly dry weather expected across country 09 Mar ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.