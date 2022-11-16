WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Poland has invited international experts to investigate the landing of missiles on its territory, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

"We are working to establish all the causes of what happened and everything that happened, with international experts whom we invited to the group of our experts and investigators," Morawiecki said.

He said Poland put police and security services on high alert and boosted airspace monitoring jointly with allies.