Poland Involved In Work Of Ukrainian Biological Laboratories Along With US - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 06:58 PM

The Polish Institute of Veterinary Medicine participated in the work of biological laboratories in Ukraine together with the Battelle Memorial Institute, one of the Pentagon contractors, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday

"The received documents also testify to the involvement of Poland in the activities of Ukrainian biological laboratories. The participation of the Polish Institute of Veterinary Medicine in studies aimed at assessing epidemiological threats and the spread of the rabies virus in Ukraine was confirmed.

It is characteristic that these studies were carried out jointly with the US Battelle institute, one of the key contractors of the Pentagon," Kirillov told a briefing.

Moscow also obtained documentary evidence of Poland's funding of the Lviv National Medical University, which includes a participant in US military biological projects the Lviv Research Institute of Epidemiology and Hygiene. Since 2002, the organization in question has been implementing a retraining program for specialists with experience in working with dual-use materials and technologies.

