Poland 'irresponsible' to blame Russia for migrant crisis: Kremlin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Wednesday it was "irresponsible" to blame Russia for a migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, after Warsaw accused President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating the standoff.

"Claims from the Polish prime minister that Russia is responsible for the situation are completely irresponsible and unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.