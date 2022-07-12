UrduPoint.com

Poland, Israel Start Process Of Normalizing Relations, Returning Ambassadors - President

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Poland, Israel Start Process of Normalizing Relations, Returning Ambassadors - President

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Poland and Israel have initiated the process of normalizing relations between the two countries, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.

"We agreed with (Israeli) President Isaac Herzog that the time has come to return to normal relations. The first step has been taken. Ambassador (of Israel in Poland) Yacov Livne presented his credentials today. President Herzog asked me to return the Polish ambassador to Israel.

I hope this happens soon," Duda said on Twitter.

In the summer of 2021, President Duda signed a controversial law affecting, among other things, restitution rights of Jews' property, who suffered during World War II. In August, then-Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the withdrawal of the ambassador in Warsaw after the law came into force. Afterwards the Polish Foreign Ministry said that it would take symmetrical steps in response to the recall of the Israeli ambassador.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Warsaw Poland August World War Jew

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.