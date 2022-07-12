Poland, Israel Start Process of Normalizing Relations, Returning Ambassadors - President

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Poland and Israel have initiated the process of normalizing relations between the two countries, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.

"We agreed with (Israeli) President Isaac Herzog that the time has come to return to normal relations. The first step has been taken. Ambassador (of Israel in Poland) Yacov Livne presented his credentials today. President Herzog asked me to return the Polish ambassador to Israel.

I hope this happens soon," Duda said on Twitter.

In the summer of 2021, President Duda signed a controversial law affecting, among other things, restitution rights of Jews' property, who suffered during World War II. In August, then-Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the withdrawal of the ambassador in Warsaw after the law came into force. Afterwards the Polish Foreign Ministry said that it would take symmetrical steps in response to the recall of the Israeli ambassador.