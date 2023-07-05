Poland, Italy to Support Security Guarantees for Kiev at NATO Summit - Prime Ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Poland and Italy will support the provision of security guaranties to Ukraine at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"A NATO summit will take place in Vilnius soon. There too Poland and Italy will have similar, if not identical, positions regarding the strongest possible security guarantees for Ukraine," he said after a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, in Warsaw.

The Polish prime minister advised against inactivity with regard to the Ukrainian issue, saying it would be "something very dangerous."

The Italian prime minister confirmed the convergence of Rome and Warsaw's stances on Ukraine.

"We will continue to stand with Ukraine, supporting it at 360 degrees as long as it is necessary. This concerns the next NATO summit in Vilnius, with regard to which we fully agree with Poland that it is necessary to provide real security guaranties to Ukraine," Meloni said.

Meloni said that the conflict in Ukraine produces a domino effect on Europe, and the continent needs to be able to respond accordingly.

She emphasized that when it comes to strategic autonomy of the European Union, it became evident after the start of the conflict that the EU does not control the majority of its supply chains.

On Tuesday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after talks with his Slovak counterpart, Ludovit Odor, that the Czech Republic and Slovakia shared the view that Ukraine should receive the strongest possible political support at the upcoming NATO summit, including prospects for its future membership in the alliance.

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital, scheduled to take place from July 11-12. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

On June 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the top-level summit in July would not discuss a formal invitation but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO."