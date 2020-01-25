Poland Law Allowing Government to Fire Judges Sets Dangerous Precedent - US Rights Group

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) A law recently approved by Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party undermines the nation's democracy because it allows the government to dismiss judges that issue rulings with which the government disagrees, the human rights group Freedom House said in a press release.

"The adoption of the so-called Muzzle Law will have far-reaching consequences for Poland, but also for the European legal system," Freedom House Research Director for Europe and Eurasia Zselyke Csaky said in the release on Friday.

Csaky emphasized that a country where he ruling party decides which court decisions are valid breaks with the most fundamental tenets of democracy.

"It also sets a dangerous precedent for anti-liberal politicians inside and outside Europe," Csaky said.

On Thursday, the Polish parliament passed a law that will subject judges who criticize government policies to disciplinary hearings leading to possible dismissal.

In response, the European Commission asked the European Union's top court to block the law, the latest chapter in tensions between Poland and the bloc since the conservative and EU-skeptic Law and Justice Party took power in 2015.