Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Offer Mediation To Belarus - Joint Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Offer Mediation to Belarus - Joint Statement

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on Thursday offered mediation to Belarus, which experienced several days of protests after the presidential election.

"We are ready to offer our services as mediators to achieve peaceful settlement in Belarus and strengthen the independence and sovereignty of Belarus," the joint statement read.

