Poland, Lithuania Not Recalling Ambassadors in Minsk for Consultations - Foreign Minister

Poland and Lithuania are not going to recall their ambassadors in Belarus for consultations, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Poland and Lithuania are not going to recall their ambassadors in Belarus for consultations, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that Poland and Lithuania were proposed to reduce their diplomatic presence in Belarus to 18 and 14 diplomats, respectively, by October 9.

The ambassadors of Belarus to Poland and Lithuania have been recalled to Minsk for consultations.

"BY [Belarus] recalls it's Ambassadors in PL [Poland] and LT [Lithuania] for consultations and expects PL and LT to do the same. Together with @LinkeviciusL, we believe that channels of communication must be preserved and we do not intend to recall our Ambassadors for consultation at this stage," Rau said on Twitter.