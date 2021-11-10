(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Poland and Lithuania did not request Moscow's potential mediation of the migration crisis at the border with Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Neither Poland, not Lithuania, nor anyone else requested our potential mediation .

.. It seems to me that they do not address anyone but just enjoy their 'coolness' as they make loud statements with accusations against Belarus and Russia," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The Russian diplomat slammed the two countries for failing to make effort to resolve the crisis.