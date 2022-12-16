Poland, Lithuania Propose Extending EU Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Warsaw

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Poland and Lithuanian on Thursday proposed to extend the European Union's sanctions against Russian once a year rather than once every six months, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"Poland and Lithuania proposed that sanctions against Russia be considered in a 12-month cycle so that there would be no need to return to sanctions every six months, but only once a year. This, of course, is a strengthening of sanctions," Morawiecki said.

"We agreed that we will return to this issue and decide whether we agree to it at the next European Council meeting," he added.