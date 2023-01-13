Poland, Lithuania Rally for 10th Package of EU Sanctions on Russia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Poland and Lithuania are trying to convince the European Union to impose the 10th package of sanctions on Russia by the end of February on the anniversary of the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, media reported on Friday, citing diplomats.

The package may include further restrictions on Russian media and the disconnection of more banks from the SWIFT system, Reuters reported. Warsaw and Vilnius also want to place restrictions on the Russian nuclear sector and to end Belgium's diamond trade with Russia, the report added.

"It is more and more difficult to get the necessary unanimity in the EU for more sanctions.

Nonetheless, we will propose an ambitious new package," one of the diplomats was quoted as saying by the news agency.

According to diplomats, Belarus should be also subjected to additional sanctions.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western nations and its allies have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and supplied weapons and other aid to Ukraine worth tens of billions of Dollars.