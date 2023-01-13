UrduPoint.com

Poland, Lithuania Rally For 10th Package Of EU Sanctions On Russia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Poland, Lithuania Rally for 10th Package of EU Sanctions on Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Poland and Lithuania are trying to convince the European Union to impose the 10th package of sanctions on Russia by the end of February on the anniversary of the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, media reported on Friday, citing diplomats.

The package may include further restrictions on Russian media and the disconnection of more banks from the SWIFT system, Reuters reported. Warsaw and Vilnius also want to place restrictions on the Russian nuclear sector and to end Belgium's diamond trade with Russia, the report added.

"It is more and more difficult to get the necessary unanimity in the EU for more sanctions.

Nonetheless, we will propose an ambitious new package," one of the diplomats was quoted as saying by the news agency.

According to diplomats, Belarus should be also subjected to additional sanctions.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western nations and its allies have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and supplied weapons and other aid to Ukraine worth tens of billions of Dollars.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear European Union Vilnius Warsaw Luhansk Donetsk Belgium Belarus Poland Lithuania February May Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weeken ..

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

53 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

53 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on a ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on appointment as Brazil&#039;s Fo ..

53 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei ..

Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei as Acting CEO

53 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK coun ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK counterpart sign MoU to drive ener ..

53 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine resear ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine research vessel, ‘Jaywun’

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.