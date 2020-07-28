Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine Create Lublin Triangle in Bid to Foster Ties

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Polish, Lithuanian and Ukrainian foreign ministers on Tuesday inaugurated a new format of comprehensive cooperation, dubbed the Lublin Triangle, the Ukrainian ministry said.

"The Ministers decide to create a trilateral platform for political economic and social cooperation between the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Lithuania and Ukraine ” Lublin Triangle," a press release read.

Poland's Jacek Czaputowicz invited Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba and Lithuania's Linas Linkevicius to the eastern Polish city of Lublin for a trilateral meeting. The city is home to a tri-national military unit, called the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade.

The ministers underscored the brigade's role in their security cooperation, discussed Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO and the European Union and agreed to continue meeting regularly as the newly formed Lublin Triangle group.