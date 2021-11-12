UrduPoint.com

Poland, Lithuania Using Migration Crisis For Getting Funds From EU - Belarusian Diplomat

Poland, Lithuania Using Migration Crisis for Getting Funds From EU - Belarusian Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Poland and Lithuania are using the border crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border to gain additional funds from the European Union, Belarusian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov told Sputnik.

On late Thursday, four EU member states that have seats in the UN Security Council - Estonia, France, Ireland and Norway - the United Kingdom and the United States as well as Albania accused Belarus of trying to destabilize the situation in the European Union with the use of migrants.

"From our point of view, Poland and Lithuania are maximum using the situation around migrants in their interests as a pretext for gaining additional funds from the European Union as well as for justifying their anti-migration policy and multiple violations of their international commitments," Rybakov said.

"From my point of view, one more reason why they are doing this is that by demonizing Belarus they are trying to boost their importance and role in the European and international politics," he added.

