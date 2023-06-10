Poland May Be Used as Operating Base to Organize Nord Stream Sabotage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office is investigating evidence that suggests Poland was used as an operating base to organize blasts at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

In early March, German magazine Der Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the report said.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the yacht that was used to blow up gas pipelines entered Polish waters, the report said. The investigation also showed that Poland could be the center of logistics and financing of the sabotage attack, the newspaper added.

German investigators reconstructed Andromeda's entire two-week voyage and found that she deviated from her route in order to enter Polish waters, the report read.

The previously unreported findings were combined with data from the Andromeda's radio and navigation equipment, as well as satellite and mobile phones and Gmail accounts used by the culprits, and DNA samples left on board, the report noted, adding that Germany tried to match the found DNA samples to at least one Ukrainian soldier.

At the same time, Poland, which is conducting its own investigation, has been trying for months to find out what Germany is investigating, the newspaper reported.