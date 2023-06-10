UrduPoint.com

Poland May Be Used As Operating Base To Organize Nord Stream Sabotage - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Poland May Be Used as Operating Base to Organize Nord Stream Sabotage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office is investigating evidence that suggests Poland was used as an operating base to organize blasts at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

In early March, German magazine Der Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the report said.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the yacht that was used to blow up gas pipelines entered Polish waters, the report said. The investigation also showed that Poland could be the center of logistics and financing of the sabotage attack, the newspaper added.

German investigators reconstructed Andromeda's entire two-week voyage and found that she deviated from her route in order to enter Polish waters, the report read.

The previously unreported findings were combined with data from the Andromeda's radio and navigation equipment, as well as satellite and mobile phones and Gmail accounts used by the culprits, and DNA samples left on board, the report noted, adding that Germany tried to match the found DNA samples to at least one Ukrainian soldier.

At the same time, Poland, which is conducting its own investigation, has been trying for months to find out what Germany is investigating, the newspaper reported.

Related Topics

Attack Police Ukraine Mobile German Rent Germany Nord Same Poland March Criminals Gas From

Recent Stories

UN Deputy Secretary-General urges world to take a ..

UN Deputy Secretary-General urges world to take a quantum leap in climate action

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2023

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

10 hours ago
 Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

10 hours ago
 Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: ..

Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: Caretaker minister

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.