Poland May Close All Borders Crossings With Belarus - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Friday that Poland may close its remaining open border crossings with Belarus after a decision was made to close another checkpoint between the two countries over national security issues

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Friday that Poland may close its remaining open border crossings with Belarus after a decision was made to close another checkpoint between the two countries over national security issues.

On Thursday, Polish Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kaminski announced that traffic at the Bobrowniki checkpoint at the Polish-Belarusian border would be suspended starting February 10, in the "interests of state security."

"When it comes to Belarus' actions, we are not ruling out the closure of border crossings with Belarus," Morawiecki told reporters.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry slammed the planned closure of the checkpoint by Warsaw as "inhumane" and harmful to businesses, especially to European carriers, and citizens.

Minsk lodged a strong protest with Poland over the closure of the border crossing point.

"We closed the border crossing point in (the Polish village of) Bobrowniki, as you know, because of the unsafe actions (of Belarus). And the reason is the tenseness of the situation, we are talking about the actions of Belarus," Morawiecki added.

In November 2021, after the migration crisis broke out on the Belarusian-Polish border, Warsaw closed the Kuznica checkpoint, which remains shut to this day. The closure of the Bobrowniki-Bierestowica border checkpoint will leave Poland and Belarus with only two remaining crossings open � Kozlovichi for trucks and Brest for cars.

