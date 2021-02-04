UrduPoint.com
Poland May Complete Orlen-PGNiG Merger By End Of 2021 - Management Board

Polish oil refiner and gasoline retailer Orlen may complete the planned takeover of the state-run energy giant PGNiG by the end of 2021, Orlen's Chief Financial Officer Jan Szewczak said on Thursday

In June, the oil refiner said it would merge with the national gas provider PGNiG. Orlen recently took over rival Lotos oil company in a deal designed to elevate the company to the top league of European oil and gas players.

"It would be shorter, easier, less difficult than the Lotos acquisition, and I think this deal can be completed by the end of 2021," Szewczak told reporters.

According to the Orlen board member, an application to the European Commission for the acquisition of the PGNiG will be submitted by the end of March.

In doing so, Orlen takes into account the possibility that the European Commission will submit the application to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection for further consideration.

The merger of Orlen, Energa SA, Lotos and PGNiG assets will result in total annual revenues of about 200 billion zlotys ($53 billion).

