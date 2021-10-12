UrduPoint.com

Poland May Double Number Of Guards On Border With Belarus - Defense Minister

Poland May Double Number of Guards on Border With Belarus - Defense Minister

Poland is poised to increase the number of soldiers patrolling the border with Belarus by up to 6,000, while a law regulating the construction of a border fence is being drafted, Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Poland is poised to increase the number of soldiers patrolling the border with Belarus by up to 6,000, while a law regulating the construction of a border fence is being drafted, Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

"Now 3,000 soldiers are supporting the Border Guard. This number will be higher. It all depends on what the needs will be. The needs will be indicated by the Border Guard. We are ready to double this number immediately," Blaszczak told Radio Poland.

The border between Poland and Belarus is currently lined with temporary barbed wire; however, the Polish government plans to build a permanent fence.

"A law is being created, which will, in fact, be the basis for the construction of a new engineering fence. But I want to emphasize that a temporary fence exists and it slows down the movement that occurs at the border, that is, makes it impossible or restricts the possibility of breaching the border," Blaszczak added.

Since the beginning of October, the Polish Border Guard has reported more than 3,000 attempts by illegal migrants from the middle East to cross the border from Belarus. Since the beginning of September, more than 15,000 such attempts have been recorded.

Poland, as well as neighboring Lithuania and Latvia, sounded the alarm in the fall over an increase in the number of illegal migrants crossing from Belarus, accusing official Minsk of fostering a migration crisis. Poland declared a state of emergency in border areas on September 7 and mobilized the army and police to protect the border.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer be able to restrain the flow of illegal migrants to European countries because of EU sanctions. The Belarusian border guards have accused their Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish counterparts of forcibly pushing illegal migrants across the border to Belarus.

