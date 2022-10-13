Poland May Introduce Compulsory Management of EuRoPol Gaz With Gazprom Shares- Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Polish authorities may introduce compulsory management of EuRoPol Gaz company, almost half of whose shares are owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom, Polish Minister of Development and Technology Waldemar Buda said on Thursday.

Polish oil and gas company PGNiG owns 51.18% of the shares in the authorized capital of EuRoPol Gaz, while 48.82% of the shares belong to Gazprom. On Friday, Poland decided to forcibly appoint a temporary management company for Russian gas producer Novatek's subsidiary, Novatek Green Energy, which has been under Polish national sanctions since April.

"I would not like to speak in advance. By doing this, we would be the first in Europe to fully take over Gazprom's share in an enterprise of this kind," Buda said in an interview with Polish newspaper Gazeta Prawna when asked whether it is possible to introduce mandatory management in EuRoPol Gaz.

Buda added that this mechanism will allow Poland to resolve the situation at enterprises with Russian capital that must continue to operate in Poland.